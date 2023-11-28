After a gigantic success in Korea, Samsung has decided to launch its peculiar accessory for the phones in other countries. Galaxy Buds wireless headphones. It is a Poké Ball-looking case that has all Pokémon fans crazy, since behind this appearance is actually hidden the necessary space to carry your Samsung headphones (Pokémon not included).

The Pokémon case for Samsung headphones

Everything that has to do with the Pokémon world translates into success. That is why it was to be expected that Samsung would continue with its intentions and bring the Pokémon edition cases for its Galaxy Buds headphones to Spain. They come in 3 different versions, Ultraball, Greatball y Masterballand can be purchased right now through the manufacturer’s official store.

All models include a carrying strap so you can hang the Poké Ball on your wrist and have it ready at all times in case any beast appears.

What headphones are compatible?

The headphones that will fit perfectly inside these Poké Balls are the following:

Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Galaxy Buds Pro

Galaxy Buds2

Buds Live

Buds FE

The case includes the necessary space to fit the charging case of your headphones, so that when you open the Poké Ball you also open the charging case at the same time, leaving the headphones in view. Models that are not compatible simply do not fit in the gap that comes by default, so you would not be able to close the ball correctly.

A great gift for Christmas

These models have arrived just in time for Christmas, so they look like super original gifts with which to surprise any Pokémon fan. They have a price of 39,99 euros, so they are perfect to give something as a gift in case of emergency. If they don’t have the necessary headphones, you can always complete the gift with some of these Amazon offers:

