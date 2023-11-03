If there is a brand that has been standing up to Apple in the smartwatch sector for years, that brand is Samsung, which however has more and more competition if what you are looking for is a smartwatch that works with Android. That said, your Samsung Galaxy Watch6 is undoubtedly a very top model.

We were able to test it thoroughly and especially in terms of features typical of a smartwatch it is more than outstanding, especially in notifications, calls and mobile payments, more than enough reasons for the 279 euros it costs right now to be a real bargain.

Furthermore, the thing does not stop there, and it is that Amazon’s offer on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 affects the model that has 4G LTEso if your telephone operator has eSIM you will be able to use it completely independently of the mobile phone.

The internet data connection is especially useful for example to go for a run with just the watch, in which you will receive notifications and you can respond to themwith the option to stop by a store and pay with Samsung Pay for anything you need.

The main point in favor of this smartwatch is that now uses Wear OS from Google as an operating system, and that means that it fits on Android like a glove and that you can install many more applications than on any other watch, with special mention to those known to everyone, such as Google Fit or Strava.

If there is a drawback it would be that although the health data measurements are excellent, with electrocardiograms and body composition, among other things, the sports ones are not so much. Yes, it has GPS and measures distance and pace accurately, but it falls far short of all the data offered by the best running watches on the market.

For the price it has right now, it surpasses practically any competitor in terms of quality and price, but it is an offer that almost certainly will not last much longer, so you better hurry if it seems like an attractive price to you.

Since it is sold directly by Amazon, shipping is free in any case, except that for users who have Amazon Prime, delivery is greatly accelerated, just 24 hours from the purchase, as in almost all orders from this store.

