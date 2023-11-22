Reducing the energy consumption of screens is one of the great challenges for manufacturers for the next generations. With maximum brightness peaks expected to exceed 3,000 nits in the next two years, it is more necessary than ever to find ways for screens to consume as little as possible.

According to Korean sources, the company is already working on new technology for this purpose: Samsung Display Blue Phosphor.

According to The Elec, Samsung Display aims to start applying a new technology for your screens in 2025. Currently, its OLED panels use phosphorescent materials with 100% internal light emission efficiency for red and green pixels. However, for blue, fluorescent material is still used with an efficiency of 25%.

Phosphorescent materials emit longer wavelength photons, in other words, They emit energy more slowly. The goal is to apply blue phosphorescent material for the blue light LED emitters.

The figures are remarkable. According to the source, this change in materials would increase energy efficiency by up to 65% compared to previous panels. These small changes are what make the difference between a panel increasing its consumption in full sunlight or remaining stable.

It is expected that this new type of panel will not arrive until mid-2025, although sources indicate that it was planned to begin implementing them in the company’s next folding products next year.

Image | Xataka

