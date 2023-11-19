Many users are not looking for the best screen, nor the best camera, nor the coolest design, nor boasting about I don’t know which little apple: they only want the battery to not run out after a few hours, not to run out of space, and not to run out of space. lock your cell phone more and more.

This Samsung mobile meets these requirements, and much more. And now, It is at an all-time low price on Amazon for Black Friday: 159 euros.

With a Full HD+ screen and 5,000 mAh battery, this mobile phone boasts autonomy, price and also design, with an ultralight and ultrathin finish.

Its screen is quite far from the OLED screens that we find on the iPhone or the best Galaxy, but for a budget mobile, it has a 6.6″ Full HD+ 90 Hz panel that is very good. It has good brightness outdoors and good color representation.

It has 4 GB of RAM, essential to run Android, an entry-level processor that, however, performs well if we are not going to play too hard, and a 5,000 mAh battery that, together with its efficient low-consumption processor, , it will assure us an autonomy of two or three days without major problems.

It also has 128 GB of internal memory so you don’t have to constantly delete the images you receive from WhatsApp or delete the Netflix or Spotify cache every now and then. This point, to which we often do not pay much attention, is usually what gives the most headaches to not very experienced users.

The camera, without being a marvel, is one of the best among affordable phones with its 50 megapixel sensor and triple camera configuration. The selfie one, which is sometimes the one we use the most, is surprisingly good and sharp and even allows us to make cuts thanks to its 13 megapixels.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is one of the best phones under 200 euros, especially if you don’t want to resort to Chinese manufacturers. In addition, it has a compact, comfortable and resistant design that makes it perfect for all those who do not want to deal with complications and that the phone, even if it is not an airplane, never leaves them stranded.

Now, on Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy A14 costs only 159 euros.

