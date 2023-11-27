Suara.com – The Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be launched early next year. Ahead of its launch, the latest generation of Samsung cellphones will be marketed as AI (artificial intelligence) smartphones.

According to a Sammobile report, Monday (27/11/2023), Samsung plans to focus on artificial intelligence technology for the next generation of premium smartphones.

It is proven that Samsung has just announced the Galaxy AI Experience, which indicates that the Galaxy S24 line will come with a number of AI-based features.

Samsung has even filed trademark applications for names such as AI Phone and AI Smartphone.

These names are so familiar that Samsung does not provide the company name in the trademark. But this is an indication that AI will be the most highlighted keyword in the Galaxy S24 line.

Samsung is also expected to secure several other trademarks such as Magic Pixel, Flex Magic, and Flex Magic Pixel for augmented reality (AR) products, smartphone screens, televisions, with a special focus on AR glasses.

Samsung Galaxy S24 leak

It is believed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will have attractive camera features and a fast chipset. Ahead of its release, the appearance of the Samsung Galaxy S24 appeared to the public.

The appearance of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was shared by a leaker with the account X (Twitter) @DavidMa05368498. Meanwhile the standard Samsung Galaxy S24 render was uploaded by OnLeaks and SmartPrix.

In general, the design is almost the same as the previous generation, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung’s latest flagship cellphone is predicted to have a titanium frame which replaces the Aluminum Armor casing on the Galaxy S23 series.

A number of leakers, including Ice Universe, predict that the release date for the Samsung Galaxy S24 HP will be January 17 or 18 2024. The leak from the account @DavidMa05368498 shows a device that is thought to be the Silver color variant of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The company is expected to unveil their new premium cellphone in mid-January next year in San Jose, California, United States. Quoted from Android Police, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will use Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The Plus model and standard version use the Exynos chipset in global regions. The commercial name is not yet known, but it is likely the Exynos 2400 or Exynos 2500.

The flat edges, curved corners, and titanium material remind us of Apple products. Based on leaks from Ice Universe, the standard Samsung Galaxy S24 will have a 6.2 inch screen with Full HD Plus resolution.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has a 6.7 inch screen with QHD resolution. The resolution of the Plus version even matches the Ultra model. The highest variant, namely the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, will have a 6.8 inch screen with QHD resolution.

The company is expected to bring 8 GB RAM to 12 GB RAM options on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. The highest model reportedly has up to 2 TB of internal storage. It is predicted that more complete features of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be leaked in December.