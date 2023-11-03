According to the latest Omdia report, the decline in sales in the global mobile phone market is beginning to slow down. Samsung continues to be the leader despite falling a few percentage points compared to the previous year’s quarter, although there is an absolute protagonist that may not be familiar to you: Transsion. But let’s start with the usual data.

Samsung leads the global market. Samsung currently has a 19% market share at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Last Q2 the figure was 20%, and 21% if we compare with Q3 of 2022. This translates into an overall drop of 8.0%. 2% comparing the three quarters of the previous year. Despite the fall, he remains a leader.

Apple follows very closely, with 18% market share, just 1% less. Apple is not in decline when it comes to shipping. It has grown 2.3% year-on-year and the company is breaking a quarterly revenue record thanks to the iPhone 15, which has been widely accepted after its launch.

Xiaomi and the OPPO group, two ways of understanding China. Xiaomi continues with sustained growth, somewhat higher than Apple. We are talking about 2.5% year-on-year and a market share of 14%. The manufacturer has managed to remain stable in shipments and weather the storm. It is one of the few OEMs that is not in decline, and in China the scene is quite divided.

The OPPO group, in which the data also includes OnePlus, has a 9% market share after a significant drop of 8.6%. The European market is putting some obstacles for OPPO, which has stopped operating in countries like France due to patent problems with Nokia. Also important is Huawei, which loses 22.1% year-on-year, as well as Realme, which loses 10.5%.

Transsion, like a rocket. Transsion probably doesn’t sound familiar to you. It is a phone manufacturer based in Shenzen mainly oriented to the Chinese market and emerging markets such as Africa. Includes Tesne, Itel and Infinis brands. Transsion’s growth has been the highest in the table.

We are talking about 48.6% year-on-year growth, 17.7 million units shipped. A wild figure that places it in the same 9% of the OPPO group, with only 300,000 units difference.

The market is beginning to see the light. The global market has seen an increase of 13.4% compared to the previous quarter, despite the decrease compared to last year being 0.7%. According to these data, the slowdown in the decline in sales is evident, moving discreetly towards the path of recovery.

