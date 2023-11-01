Six defeats in 11 games and third from last place in the championship, the elimination in the Italian Cup in Salerno is only the latest alarm bell: a change of coach is difficult, but a reaction is needed

Breakthrough sought, with extreme urgency. Yesterday’s defeat in Salerno in the Italian Cup, but above all the way in which it developed, made the limits, not only technical, of a squad built in the summer having to deal with the budget (first limit) evident once again. and with a few obvious errors in the choices (second aspect). Against Filippo Inzaghi’s team, Pirlo gave space – in the center and in attack – to the second rows, but without obtaining the expected and hoped for responses. The Sampdoria people contested the team at the end of the match, and it was the first time it had happened: a signal that must be taken into account, considering that already in the last championship the public’s support had never failed, in the name of a greater passion due to the club’s crisis. Palermo arrives at Ferraris on Saturday and today’s Samp cannot afford any more missteps, despite the four internal knockouts in the championship and a frightening third-to-last place.

the scenarios

Pirlo (in the stands due to disqualification) has had various mitigating circumstances to date. A less than stellar squad, with an infirmary full of the squad’s strong pieces – Barreca, Pedrola, Stojanovic, Ferrari, Benedetti and Murru – has made things even more complicated in recent times, but there is no doubt that the club’s owner, Matteo Manfredi , is analyzing all scenarios. It is not his intention to think about a technical change, however, the six defeats in eleven games should give pause for thought. However, wanting to confirm the achievement of the sporting objectives that are part of the club’s relaunch plan, without having to provide large injections of its own finances (in addition to those already planned with the other investor who participated in the rescue of the club, Andrea Radrizzani) to fill any differences in the balance sheet, you need a team that has a certain appeal to attract new investors. A ranking that, however, cries, does not help at all. Even the (to date) remote eventuality of a change on the bench would require an unforeseen outlay destined to change the delicate cash balance for the worse. A vicious circle – in the next two transfer sessions Samp will still have to operate with economic constraints – which must absolutely be broken to restore confidence and oxygen to the club and the fans. And only the team and Pirlo can do it, despite everything. Promotion in this first season is not part of the plan developed by Manfredi (he specified it himself), since the objective of rising to Serie A involves a longer time horizon. However, not even a Sampdoria fighting to avoid the C could be foreseen.