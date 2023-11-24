loading…

Both are Israeli intelligence agencies, Mossad and Shin Bet have different areas of duties and functions. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Israel has two mainstay intelligence agencies, namely Mossad and Shin Bet. Even though they are both intelligence agencies, they both have different duties and functions.

When Hamas launched an attack on October 7 that successfully penetrated Israel’s defenses, Mossad and Shin Bet were blamed.

The Shin Bet has claimed responsibility for failing to prevent deadly Hamas attacks on Israel’s southern cities.

Difference between Mossad and Shin Bet

1. Mossad

Mossad is an Israeli intelligence agency whose duties lie outside the territory of the Jewish state or specifically deal with external problems.

The agency is responsible for intelligence gathering, covert operations, and counter-terrorism.

Mossad’s duties are similar to those of the CIA in the United States.

Recently, Mossad was reported to be hunting Palestinian hackers who succeeded in breaking into the computer network for the operational Iron Dome defense system.

The hackers had been protected by Turkish intelligence agents.

2. Shin Bet

Quoting the Jewish Virtual Library page, Shin Bet is Israel’s internal security service. It is one of the three main organizations of Israel’s intelligence community, alongside Aman (military intelligence) and Mossad.