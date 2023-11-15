Suara.com – Since being linked to Tariq Halilintar, Aaliyah Massaid has continuously been compared to Fuji. Various things related to the two of them, including what happened in the past, were brought up again.

Observed from the upload on the Instagram account @lambe_danu on Wednesday (15/11/2023), the behavior of these two women went viral on social media. This habit is related to the assumption that they have smoked in the past.

However, there are differences in the types of cigarettes used by Fuji and Aaliyah Massaid. If Fuji chose an electronic cigarette, aka vape, Aaliyah Massaid was recorded enjoying a shisha cigarette, which is famous from the Middle East.

When carrying out this activity, both Fuji and Aaliyah Massaid were not alone. Fuji was accompanied by a woman in black who appeared to be guiding him in using the vape.

Fuji collage and Aaliyah Massaid. (Instagram/@fuji_an/@aaliyah.massaid)

When using the vape, Fuji’s actions also fascinated the woman next to him. The reason is, Fuji did it well like an expert.

Meanwhile, Aaliyah Massaid was accompanied by a man when he was recorded using a shisha. While holding the phone to his ear, he held the handle of the shisha and sucked slowly.

The moment Fuji and Aaliyah Massaid both smoked but in different ways drew various comments. Some even started comparing the two.

“You’re both playing with smoke,” said a neutral netizen.

“That means it’s a higher temperature for vaping,” added another.

“Essentially, both of them are the same. They are both young people with promiscuity/artists from Jakarta,” commented one netizen.

“Slide 1 (Fuji) is hotter because it looks like the way it emits smoke makes it really round,” said another netizen.