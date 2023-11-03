Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty of seven counts of fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to launder money. The trial, which began a month ago in New York, established that the unexpected bankruptcy of its cryptocurrency trading platform FTX was caused by Bankman-Fried’s illicit handling of funds. A New York jury has issued a guilty verdict, and now the judge will have to establish the length of the sentence with a sentence, expected in March: Bankman-Fried risks a total of up to 110 years in prison. His lawyer has already said that he will appeal.

When Bankman-Fried was in business he was known as “the king of cryptocurrencies”, and the events of FTX, the entrepreneur’s arrest and his trial were widely followed. Both because some of Bankman-Fried’s close friends had testified against him (several also pleaded guilty to minor crimes), and because of the entrepreneur’s notoriety in the world of cryptocurrencies. It is one of the largest financial frauds in the history of the United States: Bankman-Fried would have used the money that customers entrusted to FTX to live a luxurious life, buy million-dollar properties in the Bahamas, lavishly finance both the Democratic Party and the Republican one in view of the 2020 and 2022 elections and to cover a gigantic hole in the balance sheet of an investment fund also owned by him, Alameda Research.

A cryptocurrency platform is a service that allows you to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and other related financial products. In recent years, many people (both investment experts and those who have never invested before) have become convinced that investing in this type of product, with an often highly speculative value, was the easiest and fastest way to get rich. Before the scandal, FTX was one of the largest and most respected cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, and Bankman-Fried was considered among the brightest and most forward-thinking entrepreneurs in the industry.

Last November, however, a journalistic investigation revealed that FTX was not as financially solid as it was believed, and this had caused a crisis of confidence in the platform: many customers had tried to withdraw billions and billions of dollars of investments and savings held in cryptocurrencies. But FTX no longer had the money from the deposits, because Bankman-Fried had used them to finance election campaigns, purchase luxury goods and support the activities of Alameda Research. In total, FTX’s balance sheet was missing $8 billion, at which point the company filed for bankruptcy.

Bankman-Fried also asked to be able to testify, a move generally considered risky in cases of financial fraud: during his testimony the entrepreneur in fact showed difficulty in justifying a series of statements made in various interviews conducted after the bankruptcy of FTX .

For the rest, the defense had supported the thesis according to which Bankman-Fried, very busy in his various roles, had not noticed the fact that his collaborators had made billions of dollars disappear, and that therefore the frauds had occurred without his knowledge . Bankman-Fried has always maintained his innocence, admitting that he had not monitored the accounts adequately but denying that he had deliberately defrauded his clients.

The case also drew political attention to the dangers of poor regulation in the cryptocurrency market: in the following months the topic was discussed with greater insistence by the government and in the US Congress and other countries, such as the United Kingdom, regulated some wait. The New York Times wrote that Sam Bankman-Fried “has emerged as a symbol of the unbridled arrogance and shady dealings that have transformed cryptocurrencies into a multibillion-dollar industry during the pandemic,” which has attracted millions of novice investors, many of whom lost their savings when the market crashed.

Many in the cryptocurrency industry welcomed Bankman-Fried’s conviction, saying it could help the industry shed the image of a world of unregulated investing and runaway speculation. According to other observers, however, the trial represents only the beginning of legal problems for an industry in which financial regulations were often ignored.