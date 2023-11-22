The outcome of the OpenAI crisis (at least for now), with Altman returning to be its CEO, has been that of a happy ending for its employees, the users, Altman himself, who returns stronger, and perhaps even for Microsoft, who has seen how it has been able to align with his interests. It is no small thing for the startup with the greatest potential in the world.

Happy ending for everyone except, life’s paradoxes, for the board of directors that decided to let him go as a sign of authority and ended up making a terrible fool of himself, telling him that I know I left you yesterday but that we have to talk about our thing again, that I’ve already made love to Murati and Shear but that if you want something we can be boyfriends again .

Meanwhile, the biggest mystery in the case remains unsolved: What exactly happened for Altman to be fired?.

A paper, support for Anthropic and a previous dispute

The statement of his dismissal explained that a review process “concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, which hindered his ability to exercise his responsibilities,” adding that the board had ceased to have confidence in his ability to lead OpenAI. .

Other theories quickly began to circulate. One explained that Ilya Sutskeverchief scientist and co-founder of OpenAI, had led an internal campaign against Altman because he believed that Altman was prioritizing the company’s growth, while he prioritized security more.

It wasn’t just a matter of Sutskever: Those tensions reflected a broader debate in the AI ​​community: Should rapid growth be prioritized with the optimistic view that it will always have a positive impact on society, or should responsible development and threat prevention take precedence?

Sutskever is one of the big names in Artificial Intelligence who have expressed concern about AGI (Artificial General Intelligence): the possibility that it surpasses human capabilities and becomes a threat to the world. In mid-October he recorded a TED talk on this topic. It was published that same week, and gives rise to the theory that his approach clashed with that of the CEO.

Fear that Altman’s approach would lead to threats like this made him endorse the firing… and regret it a few hours later, going public with his support for Altman.

We do not know who else on the board was in favor of the idea of ​​​​the dismissal, but it seems feasible that it was mainly Helen Toneranother board member with whom Altman had had a dispute in the previous weeks and who had made strange moves.

On the one hand, Toner was the co-author of a paper on AI, ‘Decoding Intentions’, published by Georgetown University. Altman, according to The New York Times, complained that the paper was critical of OpenAI’s efforts to keep its technologies free of threats, while praising the stance of Anthropic, a rival company of OpenAI founded by some of its former employees that Already in 2021 they tried to expel Altman from the board of directors. Anthropic has a similar product to ChatGPT, Claude.

Altman understood that he and Toner were too misaligned regarding a publication with a negative impact on OpenAI, especially at a sensitive time: in the midst of an FTC investigation into the data used to build its technology.

This motivated discussions about whether Toner should be expelled from the board of directors…which led to the surprising (and short-lived) change of position by Sutskever, who sided with Toner and other board members in favor of Altman’s dismissal, completed last Friday.

A few hours later the regrets came, although not Toner’s. Nevertheless, Toner, like Sutskever, are history, because they are no longer on the council. Neither is Tasha McCauley, co-founder of robotics company Fellow Robots. A way to avoid surprises similar to those of recent days.

Neither Sam Altman nor Greg Brockman will return to the council at the moment. Brockman was president of OpenAI until he learned of Altman’s firing, when he decided to resign. Before his return to the council is an option, an internal investigation will be conducted. Its objective is to clarify what happened during the five frantic days that were about to immolate the company that is leading the development of generative Artificial Intelligence.

