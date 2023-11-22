The OpenAI and Sam Altman soap opera seems to be coming to an end. After five frenetic days in which we have experienced a whirlwind of events, the entrepreneur who was fired from the company and signed by Microsoft will finally return to his position.

Altman will return to be CEO of OpenAI. The company’s board of directors announced just an hour ago that “we have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO.” There will also be changes to the board, although some of its former members – such as Adam D’Angelo, former CTO of Facebook and co-founder of Quora – will remain on it. According to The Verge, he is the only one still on the board so that the previous management group remains represented.

Greg Brockman also returns. Brockman, who had been president of the company and resigned upon learning of Altman’s firing, will also return to the company. At OpenAI they indicate that they are still working on the details, but there will be some more significant changes in sight.









Developing…