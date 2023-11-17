In a completely unexpected move, OpenAI announced this Friday that Sam Altman will leave the position of Executive Director of the artificial intelligence (AI) firm of which he has been a part since its founding in 2015. He will be replaced by who until now served as technology director, Mira Murati.

The decision has been made by the OpenAI board of directors. The body that establishes the company’s guidelines assures that the businessman’s departure responds to a review process that “concluded that he was not consistently sincere in his communications with the board, which hindered his ability to exercise his responsibilities. he”.

The board has lost confidence in Sam Altman

The official statement adds that “the board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.” As a result of this situation, a process of leadership transitionwhich as we noted above, leaves Altman out of the company and puts Murati in the CEO role until OpenAI finds someone else to take over her top job.

“Mira is uniquely qualified to assume the role of interim CEO,” the board adds. The changes announced today also affect Greg Brockman, who will no longer be the chairman of the board, but will remain within the corporate structure, reporting to the interim CEO.

Altman had become one of the most prominent figures in the world of AI, a multibillion-dollar industry that has been boosted since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022.

