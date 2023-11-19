The soap opera of Sam Altman’s dismissal as CEO of OpenAI is far from over. The situation could turn around, to the point that Sam Altman could return as CEO of OpenAI, in the next few hours. Everything can change in real time.

The dismissal of Sam Altman as CEO of OpenAI has unleashed a chain of events, which has turned the situation around. Pressure from employees, and from investors such as Microsoft or Thrive Capital, has put the board of directors between a rock and a hard place..

The latest rumors claim that the council would be willing to resign for allow the return of Altman, who threatens to found his own company that competes with OpenAI, and take away most of its employees. What has happened to reach this situation?

The dismissal of Sam Altman, a surprise for everyone

Altman was fired suddenly on Friday, via video call. The employees, and the investors themselves, found out from the press and the company’s statement.

In said statement, the board of directors explains that Sam Altman has not been honest with themimplying that he has hidden things, and that they have lost trust in him, which is why they fire him.

OpenAI is not a conventional commercial company, and that is why the confusion is even greater. Is about a non-profit society, made up of CEOs and AI scientists from different companies, which do not have the majority of shares. They don’t even have any.

The reason for forming OpenAI was to block the creation of “evil” artificial intelligence that endangered humanity, and favor “good” AI that benefited the entire planet.

A little over a year ago they decided to create a commercial subsidiary, responsible for the development of ChatGPT and DALL-E, and accept investors like Microsoft. This did not please some board members, such as Elon Musk, who left the company.

OpenAI’s current board of directors consists of chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, former GeoSim Systems CEO Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner, director of strategy at the Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technologies. . As we say, they do not have the majority of shares in the commercial subsidiary, they have been elected by consensus.

Why was Sam Altman fired?

The council has accused him of insincerity. According to OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap, Altman has not been fired for lying, cheating, or hiding data related to the finances, security, or development of GPT and derivatives.

He assures that it is due to a lack of communication between the board and the CEO of the company. Everything indicates that Altman was being too much of a protagonist, and was making decisions without taking the council into account..

The fact that the board does not have economic control of the commercial branch, and that it belongs to other companies, makes it lose authority compared to those who actually have shares in the company.

According to The Verge, the key is the great confrontation between Ilya Sutskever, founder, board member and chief scientist of OpenAI, and Sam Altman. Sutskever is in favor of moving slowly, maintaining the security and privacy of AI, while Altman wants to go faster so as not to lose the commercial advantage over Google and Meta.

Sam Altman could return: mass resignations and pressure from investors

After Sam Altman’s departure from OpenAI was announced, the chain of events has exploded. Instantly, the president of OpenAI, Greg Brockman, announced his resignation, along with three other senior researchers.

Numerous OpenAI employees began to show their support for Altman on social networks, hinting that they could also resign and leave with the former CEO of OpenAI, wherever he goes.

The Verge also talks about pressure on the board from Microsoft and other investorsso that Altman returns.

Both Altman and Greg Brockman have hinted what They could start their own artificial intelligence companyand take away most of OpenAI’s employees.

Sam Altman could return as CEO of OpenAI

The latest information says that right now Altman is debating between forming his own company, or return as CEO of OpenAI… if the current board of directors resigns.

The council could have received an ultimatum from a significant group of workers, asking for their resignation, or they will resign. In principle I would have agreed to resign, but some members resist, and they have not yet confirmed it.

Sam Altman’s return as CEO of OpenAI seems to be a matter of minutes. It would be a win for him, for Microsoft, and for OpenAI as a commercial company. But it is not clear that it is for users, or humanity itself.

Its return would mean defeat for those who wanted to slow down, keeping the safety of the AI ​​as the top priority. And that’s bad news for everyone.