Sam Altman has been fired from his position as CEO of OpenAI. He will also be leaving the company. The board of directors accuses him of “not being consistently sincere”, and assures that “the board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

The dismissal of Sam Altman as CEO of OpenAI has surprised everyone, because less than a week ago Altman was the star of the first OpenAI keynote, where he presented custom artificial intelligence, GPTs, and the new version of ChatGPT.

CTO Mira Murati is the new interim CEO of OpenAIuntil the board elects a new permanent CEO.

As the OpenAI statement explains, “Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering his ability to exercise his powers.” responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

In a joint statement, the board of directors says: “OpenAI was deliberately structured to advance our mission: to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. The board remains fully committed to this mission.”

We appreciate Sam’s many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward. As a leader of the company’s research, product and security functions, Mira is uniquely qualified to assume the role of interim CEO.”

He continues: “OpenAI was founded as a non-profit organization in 2015 with the core mission of ensuring that AI benefits all of humanity. In 2019, OpenAI restructured to ensure the company could raise capital in pursuit of this mission. , while preserving the mission, governance and oversight of the nonprofit organization”

“The majority of the board is independent, and the independent directors do not own shares in OpenAI. Although the company has experienced spectacular growth, it remains the fundamental responsibility of the board of directors to promote the mission of OpenAI and preserve the principles of its Bylaws” .

The statement does not completely clarify the specific reasons for the dismissal of Sam Altman. The former CEO of OpenAI had monopolized the spotlight in the last year, and the company conveyed a feeling contrary to its main objective.

From a non-profit organization created to ensure that artificial intelligence did not harm humanity, it had become a commercial company that only allows 100% use of its AI to paying subscribers, and is growing too fast, leaving aspects such as AI security and user privacy in the background.

Perhaps the board of directors has realized this, and has decided to put a stop to it. We will update the news as soon as new information is offered.