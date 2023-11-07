The words of the Austrian coach in the press conference on the eve of Salzburg-Inter collected by Fcinter1908.it

The eve of Salzburg-Inter and it’s time for press conferences. The home team begins, in the fort of the Red Bull Arena. The coach is speaking Gerhard Struber. Here are his words, collected by the correspondent of Fcinter1908.it in Austria: “We have to act in an open way and try to put Inter in difficulty. If we act in the carefree way with which we played at San Siro, we can put even very experienced players like those of Inter in difficulty. This is the “There’s an indication to take from the first leg. A lot of things have to work for us to be able to bring home points, we’ll try to focus on what can put Inter in difficulty.”

Do you know what can bother Inter?

“Don’t give them time and space. Players like Barella and Calhanoglu have great technique, if you can take away from them the opportunity to develop their qualities it’s a great advantage. It will also be very important to take advantage of the support of our fans.”