Salvador Herraiz was the person Nadiuska turned to when, in 2002, she appeared in Alcolea, whose town devoted itself to her. The doctor who realized that something was wrong notified Salvador, who took her to Madrid.

However, when she no longer had anything, she wrote to him for help. Today Salvador visited us on set, and made it clear that she does not know that she has come to television.

“She is at peace, I would not like to tempt fate,” he assured, and explained that he does not want the knowledge that this documentary has been made to affect him.

Of course, without falling into morbidity and always rowing in favor of Nadiuska, said Valeria Vegas, the director and screenwriter. “I would like her to be recognized,” she said, because, when she made great successes, many people ate thanks to her work.

However, the industry was not there for her when she needed it.