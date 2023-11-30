WeBuild, Salini: “It’s not true that we have too many orders in Italy”

Being a politician in Italy is a complex task, but so is building infrastructure, according to Pietro Salini, CEO of Webuild, an Italian infrastructure group with 31 ongoing construction sites and an order book of almost 25 billion, in an interview with Corriere della Sera. The company manages significant projects such as the high-speed train in Sicily, the Genoa breakwater and, in the future, the Messina Bridge. In the context of an interview with Corriere, the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, expressed the hope that companies, especially the largest in the sector, Webuild, will be able to complete projects on time.



Salini responds positively, underlining that Webuild is the main infrastructure group in Italy, with over 10,500 companies and 16,000 employees. The company has a global presence in over 50 countries and has completed 270 projects in the last 10 years. Regarding the criticism of the numerous orders obtained in Italy, Salini underlines that Webuild’s market share in the country is less than 2%, while its French and German competitors hold between 3% and 10% in their respective national markets. Salini invites us to consider the numbers and recognize that Webuild contributes significantly to exports Italian, generating 70% of its turnover abroad.

On the topic of the Strait Bridge, Salini states that large works are often initially criticized politically, but subsequently demonstrate their usefulness. He underlines that the bridge is fundamental for uniting Sicily with Italy and Europe, reducing isolation of the island, which costs billions of euros every year. Salini emphasizes that delays in implementing these infrastructures cause significant economic damage.

Responding to questions about Webuild’s participation in a possible reorganization of Autostrade per l’Italia, Salini says that integration models between motorway concessionaires and construction companies have been successful abroad. Webuild, with its ambition to be a protagonist in this consolidation, aims to compete globally with Chinese and American competitors. Salini concludes that, despite the successes achievedWebuild sees its current turnover of billions as a starting point for a new growth phase, beneficial to the entire sector and for Italy.

