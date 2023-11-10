Inzaghi’s team passes with Ikwuemesi and Dia), the Norwegian’s brace is worth the draw. Neroverde siege in the final: the Campania goalkeeper saves the result

Nothing. They don’t win. Sassuolo hasn’t done it in six matches. Salernitana since the beginning of the championship. So? Simple: the initial escape of Pippo Inzaghi’s men (flashes from Ikwuemesi and Dia) was absorbed by Sassuolo who with the double Thorstvedt had started to travel well again. Then? Ochoa, and the double post (hit first by Pinamonti and then by Mulattieri), saved the Campania team who raised the ranking to 5 points while Mapei grumbled a lot at the exit of Dionisi’s men who in the last 6 matches have done three draws and three defeats.

Inzaghi initially leaves Candreva sitting and puts Tchaoui in the two sub forwards (with Dia) behind Ikwuemesi; Dionisi opts for Castillejo and Defrel instead of Laurienté and Bajrami. We start with Salernitana who have four points in the standings thanks to 4 draws and with the neroverdi who haven’t won since the sparkling afternoon against Inter. The start is a flash from Pippo’s men: intelligent deep ball from Mazzocchi who finds all of Sassuolo high except Vina who keeps the Nigerian Ikwuemesi in play ready to take advantage and realize – on the run – the diagonal advantage. Sassuolo reacts, but Ochoa (9′) saves a difficult shot from Castillejo. Dionysi’s men cannot find the right position: either too high, therefore risky, or too low and therefore wait-and-see; Salernitana attacks, every match is a final and it shows. And in fact Pippo’s men don’t lower and, on the contrary, advance to put it in the safe: in the 17th minute Tchaouna serves Dia in depth, Ferrari doesn’t follow him and the ball goes under seven, a really good goal and a double advantage for the Campania team. Amazing? Yes, but deserved. Dionisi tries to give a shock which arrives in the 36th minute: cross from the right by Berardi, tower by Defrel and Thorstvedt slips in from a step without Maggiore arriving to block. Shortly after, another idea: it’s from Pinamonti, a post with a curling shot from outside the area. Salernitana has dropped and now it’s Sassuolo who takes the lead: Berardi asks for a penalty for a kick in the area by Mazzocchi but there doesn’t seem to be any room for it, so Ghersini from 2′ of injury time: everything postponed to the second half.

The second half begins and Pippo Inzaghi puts Bradaric on, taking him to the left and moving Mazzocchi to the right, in place of Daniliuc, who isn’t actually a right back: Sassuolo presses, Salernitana continues to lower their center of gravity quite a bit. So, here is the 2-2: Defrel goes away to the left, cross and volley from Pinamonti, Thorstvedt is still there, in tow, and is equal with Maggiore and Tchaoua who fail to cover. Now it’s just Sassuolo, but Salernitana has inexplicably fallen apart after a lightning start. Inzaghi also puts on Legowski and Simy, Dionisi responds with Laurienté and Volpato (in place of Castillejo): in the second half, and after 20′, Sassuolo tried seven shots against Salernitana’s three (followed by over 1000 fans), evidence of a a trend that sees the Campania team too closed to be able to hope for the exploit of the first twenty minutes of the match again. Ochoa, then, in the 36th minute had to neutralize a double conclusion in 2″: first from Volpato and then from Laurienté. And again: 5′ from the end of regulation time, Mulattieri takes the post and Berardi has another close range shot saved by Ochoa. Draw: perhaps Salernitana is happier but they dreamed of, but did not protect enough, their first three-point hit of the season.

