Inzaghi seeks the feat in the Campania derby Salernitana-Napoli. His statements in the press room on the eve.

The Salernitana does not take off in the championship, in fact, it is at the bottom of Serie A. The Granata recovered with the goleada inflicted on Sampdoria in Italian Cup but the morale of the square, as well as the fate of this year, could drastically change in the event of a success in the Campania derby against Napoli scheduled at Arechi this Saturday afternoon. This is Mister Filippo’s thought in the press room Inzaghi:

“Napoli are out of reach on paper, but the public will give us a great hand and in football anything can happen. Perhaps a great performance is not enough to beat the Azzurri, but I want to see a high-level performance. We owe it to the environment , to society and to ourselves. A positive result would be something extraordinary, we believe in it.”

Su Ikwuemesi, star of the challenge against Sampdoria – “Unfortunately he has been out of action for a long time, he would need to play to find his fitness but on the bench he is a valid alternative. For now Simy will not be included because we don’t know who to remove from the list. He deserves it so much, we’ll see. However, I know that I have many good guys at my disposal. With Sampdoria I saw heart and desire to fight, then the individuals come later. God? With a striker nearby he performs more, but it makes no sense to support him with a player who is not at 100%. We can’t afford it. But Ikwuemesi could start from the beginning, this doubt will accompany me until the start of the match.”

They are Candreva – “In Genoa I removed him because he asked for a change, things must be written well with respect for the fans. For me he is the captain, he is fundamental, he can play anywhere and if he is well I will never remove him. Starting tomorrow we will see the Candreva that we know”.

Il real problem of Salernitana– “I tiptoed in to understand what wasn’t working and every day I discover something to do or improve. I didn’t think I’d enter a context without difficulties. It just takes a little patience, I’m more and more convinced of my choice and the strength of the team. The support is exceptional, the club is very organized and it’s up to us to understand how lucky we are.”

