The statements released by the Salernitana coach after Arechi’s defeat against Napoli.

“The fans’ applause makes it clear what a match we played. We paid for that offside goal, the assist had to stop the action. The match was then uphill. I’m happy for the spirit and convinced that, with this desire, we’ll be back soon out of this ranking.” Philip said it Inzaghiwho spoke to Dazn at the end of the match against Napoli, which took place this afternoon at the “Arechi” Stadium. The technician of Salernitana analyzed the performance offered by his team during the match valid for the eleventh day of the Serie B championship, decided by the goals scored by Giacomo Raspadori ed Eljif Diamond.

“The attack? They are guys who should be waited for, but we don’t have time. I wanted to play with four attackers and it was the right tactic, having several counterattacks. We had to be more aggressive, but the guys will improve. It’s not easy with Napoli make a lot of crosses. They phrase well, but we conceded the right thing against a great team. The four in front helped out in the non-possession phase. I hoped and hope that these boys will grow quickly, our progress depends a lot on them too. I’m working on courage above all. I found a team that needed to recover on a mental and physical level. We’re working hard, we’ve grown mentally and the last two games prove it. A signal had to be given, if you defend yourself with the big teams you’re going nowhere If we play like this against our direct competitors, sooner or later we will win. We will have to get the fans on our side, sweating their shirts like today. Where will Candreva play? I thought about having a striker play with Dia, but she wasn’t ready. Simy will be back next time. I tried to build what our future should give us. This team can play in multiple ways”, continued Inzaghi.

PRESSROOM –“We were playing against one of the most important teams in Europe, but we left the field to applause. We had started well, we were putting them in difficulty and you find yourself down against a very strong opponent for a goal that clearly needs to be disallowed and with the linesman one meter away We are small and we never complain, how could the linesman not see that offside? It was an easy situation. Maybe we could have done better inside the area, we had to determine more. But the response is very positive, in this spirit we we’ll go out soon. We did well not to become disunited and to stay in the match until the end. Dia was too far from goal? If I put him as first striker you’d say he played too close to the area. We started with two strikers, Dia was positioned very well and when Candreva started again, I saw that we occupied the spaces correctly. We are no longer afraid, it is no longer the uncourageous Salernitana that I found and these are not the matches that we have to win. Even from an athletic point of view we are growing, now they are no longer there alibi and I don’t want to take any steps backwards. Only Ikwuemesi is not yet at the top. We would need a coup like the one against Empoli in Florence, we just need to maintain this attitude. We won in the Italian Cup, I’m sure it will happen soon in the championship too. Cabral out? Yesterday he suffered a blow to his calf in training and today he wasn’t walking. It’s a shame because his characteristics could have come in handy in the last half hour.”

November 4, 2023 (modified November 4, 2023 | 5:56 pm)

