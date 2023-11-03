Carlos Sainz was unable to go beyond eighth place in qualifying, paying a gap of over one second and two tenths from pole and almost a second behind his teammate. However, the Spaniard from the Cavallino team doesn’t look so much at the gap from the top positions, but rather at the overall context and that feeling of not having realized the potential that he felt he had.

With temperatures dropping and wind intensity increasing, there was only a small window of time in which to record the decisive time, those first moments of Q3 in which it was essential to be able to put all the pieces of the puzzle together to gain a good position on the grid.

However, after fifth place in Q2, Carlos Sainz believes Ferrari missed an opportunity by deciding to exit too late at the start of the final heat. In fact, the Madrilenian positioned himself in eighth position in the queue that had formed in the pit lane, not only behind his teammate, but also Lando Norris. The need to leave a gap to distance himself from his rivals then led him to lose a lot of time, so much so that when Leclerc started his lap, Sainz was still in turn 12.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

“We were unlucky with the weather, we were one of the last cars out of the pits, with the tires cold, the temperatures dropping, the rain coming and the wind increasing, we were simply unlucky today. The pace in Q2 wasn’t bad. Obviously it’s disappointing because we went out very late and missed an opportunity,” explained Sainz at the end of qualifying, underlining his disappointment at today’s result which will force him to start the Grand Prix from the fourth row.

To underline the concept, the Spaniard also underlined how the two riders who came out after him, namely Oscar Piastri and Sergio Perez, will occupy the ninth and tenth position on the grid on Sunday, even if it should be noted that both did not record once due to the McLaren driver’s spin: “I was in eighth position in the exit queue and I qualified eighth, whoever was behind me finished in ninth and tenth position. It was clear that the later we went, the slower the track was, it wasn’t ideal,” added the Cavallino standard-bearer.

