Carlos Sainz’s race at the Brazilian Grand Prix reflected the potential expressed by his SF-23. Friday’s disappointing qualifying led him to start in the middle of the pack, in dirty air, and this did neither his car nor his tires any good.

A very different race from what Leclerc could have done, who would have started in second place if a breakdown had not led him to go off the track on the reconnaissance lap before the start.

Sainz found himself starting badly, therefore forced to recover positions from the first stint. The pace shown by the Madrilenian was good, but not enough to go beyond the final sixth place, also beaten by Lance Stroll in the second Aston Martin.

At the end of the race, Carlos explained the radio team made during the grand prix, in which he underlined the need to change the clutch as soon as we arrived in Maranello. On his SF-23 the clutch has been causing problems since the first and only free practice session held on Friday. The starts were poor in all sessions, thus becoming a detrimental problem in both the Saturday Sprint and the Sunday race.

“The clutch worked badly, like in the Sprint and like in all the starts I made this weekend. I’m very disappointed because obviously it cost us points over the course of the weekend,” said Sainz at the end of the San Francisco Grand Prix. Paul.

“We had a problem that occurred right from the start of free practice and we were never able to fine-tune it and adapt it to the track. We struggled a lot at the starts and it’s a real shame.”

“Let’s hope it’s just a component problem, because we started very well throughout the season. But I noticed the problems right from the start of the first free practice session.”

To complete the picture of Sunday’s troubles, there was also the anomalous functioning of the left paddle of the gearbox, the one generally used for downshifting. Even in that case Sainz had pointed out the problem to the team with a team radio, but after the 71 laps he also revealed that the problem was not chronic, but had already occurred during the season.

“We also had a problem with the gearbox with the paddles (the one on the left with which he removed the gears) becoming sticky, a problem that we have already had in the past, but it wasn’t that big from a reliability point of view”, he concluded Sainz.

