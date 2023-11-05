It was not a day to remember for Ferrari, which returns to Maranello only with a sixth place which, clearly, cannot leave a smile on its face, also thanks to the problem suffered by Charles Leclerc during the formation lap, which then led to the Monegasque’s retirement. The only positive aspect is that the closest opponent, Mercedes, encountered even greater difficulties, losing important points to the Cavallino manufacturer in the fight for the constructors’ classification.

The sixth place finish obtained by Carlos Sainz did not inspire enthusiasm, but already the position on the starting grid, i.e. eighth place, foreshadowed an uphill race for the Spaniard. However, to further complicate the race, there was also some difficulty with releasing the clutch, an aspect which the Madrilenian had actually already complained about in other events before the Brazilian race. In this case, the Ferrarista’s frustration was evident already in the phases following the departure, when he asked the engineers to carry out a thorough check on the unit once they returned to Maranello to prevent the problem from recurring in the future.

In fact, in the first start, Sainz immediately lost his position on both George Russell and Sergio Perez, thus slipping to eighth place. Even at the restart after the red flag the Spaniard was not the author of a brilliant sprint, even if, at least, he managed to maintain his eighth position by trying to put Lance Stroll in his sights. With the group remaining compact in the first stages due to the small train formed by Lewis Hamilton, the positions remained substantially unchanged, even if the Ferrari driver was certain that he had a potentially better pace than that of the Aston Martin.

Sainz chasing Stroll

During the round of pit stops, the British team immediately covered up a potential undercut attempt by Ferrari by calling the Canadian back to the pits, an aspect which allowed Sainz to run in free air for a few laps with the aim of extending the lead as much as possible. first stint. This extra time spent on the track with the soft tire, however, sent the Spaniard back behind Esteban Ocon, with a gap from Stroll which in the meantime had increased to almost five seconds.

After having overtaken the two Mercedes, clearly having difficulty managing the tires as had already been noticed during the sprint, the Ferrari driver started chasing the Canadian from Aston Martin again, but without managing to complete the catch-up mission. The representative of the British team in fact managed the situation very well, managing to maintain a lead of more than four seconds until the end of the second part of the race on the medium compound.

Ferrari also tried to get closer by anticipating the second stop with which he fitted another set of soft tyres, so as to bring himself back to around a second and a half. However, once again, Stroll managed to extend the gap to the final eight seconds under the checkered flag.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

“I think it was a race that ended where we deserved to. The Aston was a little faster than us, a bit like what happened in Zandvoort. On a circuit with longer corners, with more degradation, the Aston seems to have regained its pace a bit. McLaren and Red Bull are on another planet. Maybe with better starts we could have fought with Stroll, but we had a problem with the clutch all weekend in the starts,” explained Sainz, underlining how the SF-23, from his point of view, struggles in a certain typology of curves.

As often happens, in qualifying the Red bike manages to be more incisive, covering some of its weak points with a softer compound that provides greater grip, but when it comes to managing the tires over long distances, at that point the limits emerge: ” When I saw this track, I thought this year’s car would not be easy. In qualifying we managed to be roughly fast, in Q1 and Q2, while then in the race, over 71 laps, with this type of corners, in the end it was difficult for us due to the tires and the balance. It reminded me a bit of Zandvoort with these types of corners, where the Alpine was good and, just like in Holland, Aston Martin went on the podium. With Charles’ retirement we lost an opportunity to recover points from Mercedes, but the reality is that this week we haven’t been fast,” the Spaniard added.

