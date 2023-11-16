It is a Ferrari that shows cautious optimism that approaches the weekend in Las Vegas, the penultimate round of the 2023 world championship. Putting aside the visit at the beginning of the 1980s, which took place on a different track, the US track represents a novelty on the calendar and, as always, we wonder what the balance of power might be on the grid.

Looking at the layout, the high-speed characteristics undoubtedly emerge, so much so as to push the teams to focus on low-load setups like those already seen at the Belgian Grand Prix or the Italian one in Monza. If we observe the behavior of the SF-23 on circuits with similar levels of load, it clearly emerges why Ferrari is cautiously optimistic, even if, on the other hand, the unknowns of low temperatures and the of the asphalt, which the teams will only fully discover in the next few hours with specific inspections, put a brake on the enthusiasm.

Added to the low-load characteristics of the track are the large braking areas and several low-speed corners, where the mechanical part will make the difference above all, an aspect on which the Maranello team believes it can have its say as already shown in other events of the world.

Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz at the weekend vigil

“I have higher hopes than in other recent events. I think the track is more suitable for our car than other tracks we have visited recently. There are long straights like in Monza, tight corners, again like in Monza or Singapore. Maybe there will be the turn 1-2 combination where we won’t be very fast, but as for the rest of the track, our car should adapt better than in other recent Grands Prix. We hope that this will give us a good opportunity”, said the Spaniard, focusing on how the first part of the track could be the one that will put the SF-23 to the test more than any other. In fact, over the course of the championship, the Italian single-seater has shown that it has difficulty digesting those sections which involve very long corners, in which the front axle is forced, followed by rapid changes of direction.

Particular attention will also be paid to turn 6-7, another stretch where the front of the car will be put to the test, given the need to brake and steer at the same time. More generally, however, on a track like Las Vegas it will be essential to maintain concentration throughout the entire session because, with the walls so close, a mistake is always around the corner.

“I think that turns 1-2-3 could be a particular combination, they are corners that differ from the rest of the track, which is made up more of 90° corners, with shorter distances. There is also a long braking en route into turns 6 and 7, which in the simulator was quite complicated to deal with correctly. Apart from these elements, on this track we will focus above all on the long straights, the big braking, approaching the walls when exiting the corners where a lot of confidence will be needed”, added the Cavallino driver.

The Las Vegas GP weekend also represents a great showcase not only for the teams, but for the entire Formula 1, which in fact has set up numerous activities to create that sense of hype and anticipation around the event. Many commitments that put not only the riders to the test, but also the entire team staff, without forgetting that, in just over a week, everyone will have to adapt to another time zone, making it even more complicated to travel from one place to the other of the world.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc during the opening ceremony of the GP, one of the many events in which the riders had to participate this weekend

According to Sainz, with such a compact calendar full of events even during the same weekend, 24 events now represent the maximum threshold in a single season and, if we want to maintain this line for the next few years, it will be essential to make changes to the weekend format. “Looking to the future, we need to reconsider race weekends, because there are more and more events, year after year. Weekends start earlier. We’re continuing to add races to the calendar and we’re getting to a point where I think everything seems a little repetitive, that you’re trying to do too many things. I want to be constructive about what I think, I think they are doing a lot to try to make this sport better. But on the other hand, we have to reconsider the ways in which we construct the weekend because it all seems repetitive,” explained the Spaniard.

“We pilots are privileged, we fly business or first class, we go to the best hotels, we arrive in the city on Tuesday or Wednesday, not Monday. I don’t like speaking from a privileged position like the one we drivers have, even if it’s true that we are under more pressure than ever, we have many events with the media, but I think that within the team, with so many people traveling, we (riders) we are in a privileged position.”

“I don’t like to complain, but I think 24 races is the limit with this type of calendar we have now. Many teams are creating plans to rotate the mechanics, the engineers. Let’s see where this sport is going and what the ideas are for the future, because I strongly believe that there must be changes to the weekend format or the way we deal with the media, because 24 races I think is the limit, both for the drivers and for all the people within the team”, added the Cavallino driver, underlining how the teams are also preparing to set up rotation programs to facilitate the turnover of personnel on the track and provide some well-deserved rest to their engineers.

