Carlos Sainz’s weekend wasn’t the simplest or luckiest. The impact with a manhole in FP1 which led to the replacement of the chassis, engine, gearbox and battery, with a consequent ten-place penalty on the starting grid, had already complicated his race. However, a contact with Lewis Hamilton during the first lap, which came after braking too deeply, further influenced his Grand Prix, forcing him to recover from the back.

At the end of the race, the Spaniard did not spare the organizers from criticism, especially for the oil on the track on the grid which affected the start of several riders. In fact, a vintage car that was supposed to carry Lewis Hamilton around the circuit during the drivers’ parade had suffered an oil leak right on the starting grid. Despite the efforts of the officials to absorb as much liquid as possible, the race began with large areas of the inner grid line covered in dust.

Sainz was one of several drivers involved in incidents at the first corner, which significantly affected his racing. The Ferrari driver spun after hitting the rear of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, while Fernando Alonso spun after losing control of his Aston Martin.

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

“I saw a lot of oil from the cars that we used to do the drivers’ parade, and this is another aspect that the FIA ​​should look into, because it is not right that all the oil was on the inside line. In addition to the already dirty asphalt, we put cars on the track that were leaking oil an hour before the race: it’s unacceptable. This probably caused many of the accidents at the first corner”, said the Madrid native, who started from the innermost side where there was less grip.

Sainz said he was particularly cautious going into the first corner, but found even less grip than he had anticipated. “I didn’t expect there to be so little grip. As soon as I touched the brake, without even touching it, and the tires were locked. I didn’t even brake so late, I arrived with a speed 100km/h lower than on the qualifying lap “The cold tires probably also played an important role. The first lap was absolutely shocking and I think we all struggled. The first lap was difficult for everyone, with dirty air, little grip and cold tyres,” he said. told the Ferrari driver, who, after the accident, had to come back from the back.

Despite several problems, including the Power Unit overheating when he was in traffic, so much so that he had to carry out some noticeable lift and coast, making it even more complex to manage tire temperatures, the Spaniard finished the race in sixth position after making a pit stop using the entrance of the Safety Car.

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

“After the first lap, after being almost last, recovering up to sixth position was certainly positive and limited the damage. I did everything I could. It was also a problem due to the graining in the traffic, it was almost impossible not to have of graining following the other cars. We couldn’t overtake the others because we were trying to protect the engine. We also had to protect the tires with graining. It wasn’t an easy race, nor an easy comeback. Managing to climb from almost last to sixth place represents a positive day. At the same time, not being able to be there to fight for the victory given the pace we had this weekend is a disappointment. This is a weekend to forget but at least we got eight points for the team and that was important” .

His sixth place also allowed Ferrari to recover precious points on Mercedes for second place in the constructors’ championship, with the Cavallino now just four points behind on the eve of the last appointment of the year: “We’re going to Abu Dhabi with the aim to beat Mercedes in the constructors’ championship, hoping to finish on the podium. It is our goal, even if it will not be easy, but I believe we have the tools to do it.”

