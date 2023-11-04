The eighth place finish certainly cannot satisfy Carlos Sainz, who is aware that Ferrari comes out of this day with a few more doubts and a few less certainties. On the one hand there is the optimism of Team Principal Fred Vasseur, who was well aware that the planned choice was to sacrifice the sprint race in favor of Sunday’s race, with the aim of aiming to have a better degradation in the long race compared to Mercedes.

However, on the other hand there is also a sense of realism, because objectively some elements had a significant impact on the performance of the two Reds in the sprint. For example, Sainz was aware that, not having a new set of soft tyres, he would have struggled in the Shootout, suffering compared to all those rivals who, instead, could rely on fresher tyres. The second qualifying of the weekend in fact ended with a ninth place which forced the Spaniard into an uphill sprint.

Added to this were other elements, such as the degradation of the softer covering, clearly accentuated also in the many duels in which Sainz was the protagonist to defend the eighth final place tooth and nail. However, another crucial aspect is that of managing engine temperatures, which immediately reached rather significant peaks, forcing the Madrilenian to carry out around 350 meters of lift and coast during every single lap to cool the internal components.

This problem had already occurred in Mexico, where the altitude at which the track is located affects the air available for the brakes and engine, but it also had a significant impact in Brazil. After gaining position at the start from Daniel Ricciardo, Sainz remained for a long time in the wake of Yuki Tsunoda, who had started the race on a new soft tire. Staying behind another driver for so long, the engine temperatures on car 55 increased rapidly, thus making lift and coast, as indicated by the Cavallino engineers themselves via radio, an absolute priority. However, also having to defend himself from Daniel Ricciardo behind him, but without being able to force braking, for the Spaniard it was an entirely defensive race, with particular trajectories that also had an impact on the duration of the coverings.

This did not even allow us to take advantage of Hamilton’s vertical collapse in the final part of the race, given that Sainz had to spend most of the time looking at the mirrors to try to contain his opponents’ attacks: “We started the day thinking to save as many sets of tires as possible for tomorrow. So we knew today was going to be difficult. What we didn’t expect, however, was to have to manage engine temperatures so much, we did so much lift and coast. This made us waste a lot of time today,” said Sainz.

“We didn’t expect to make so much saving, today we really had to do a lot of management (on the Power Unit temperatures), let’s hope that tomorrow goes better. I just couldn’t push today. We had more degradation than in other events, so for tomorrow we have to see what we can do”, added the Red rider.

