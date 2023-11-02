The 2023 Formula 1 season presented 6 weekends with a different format, which includes qualifying that outlines the starting grid of the race from Sunday to Friday, while Saturday is completely dedicated to the Sprint format, i.e. Sprint Shootout and Sprint Race.

The last of the weekends with the alternative format will be held precisely this one, dedicated to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil on the Interlagos track, one of the shortest but also most suitable tracks for the Sprint format which in previous years has already given exciting week.

Carlos Sainz, present at the pre-event press conference in Brazil, spoke about the Sprint format, believing that F1 should continue to experiment with different formats to try to develop the Sprint race on Saturday, so as to differentiate it more from the Sunday one.

According to the Ferrari native from Madrid, the short race has elements that lead the drivers to take few risks and, therefore, see fewer overtakings than F1 would like.

“At the moment I agree that 6 Sprint weekends are enough. But I also agree that Saturday is too revealing of what will happen on Sunday, which is basically the first stint of the race on Sunday.”

“This doesn’t help. I think the show should be the main race, the grand prix. So if it’s come to this point, it’s better to try something else on Saturday.”

“Reversed grids? Qualifying with only one lap available? I don’t know. But I think that, given that the Sprint format is a bit of an ongoing experiment in Formula 1, I would be open to continuing to experiment to see what the best format is “.

“For me, what we have now, it’s just that Saturday isn’t quite suitable when you think about what we then have on Sunday.”

In support of Sainz’s words, but using more extreme concepts, Lando Norris even said that he would have preferred to avoid the Saturday Sprint and compress the weekend to just 2 track days, with a single test session preceding qualifying.

This is a format that F1 experimented with during 2020, the year in which the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily revolutionized the way of life across the planet. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola was held over 2 days with a single 90-minute test session.

“To be honest, I’ve always liked the normal race format. So, if I had the choice, I would choose to go back and have all the normal race weekends,” began the McLaren driver.

“The reason is linked to the fans and increasing the show and things like that. I like the challenge of having just one free practice session and then immediately qualifying. I think it’s better, it’s a good challenge and for me it’s more stimulating. It is also true for the engineers, not just for us drivers.”

“So if we could have Free Practice 1, Qualifying and the main race between Saturday and Sunday, it would be very nice to be on track for just 2 days. I think that maybe it would be the only possible solution, but I’m not the one who chooses these things. So It doesn’t matter much.”

