The Yas Marina weekend continues to be uphill for Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari driver was even eliminated in Q1 during Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

The Madrilenian confirmed the performance difficulties already seen during the morning, when he ended the last free practice session in last place in the standings. Something anomalous, even for Ferrari which is anything but transcendental this season.

Qualifying at Yas Marina confirmed itself as a session in which the cars were close to each other. For this reason, doing all the operations in the best possible way, even by the team, proved to be fundamental to qualifying.

Sainz had no hesitation in saying that things in his garage went anything but as desired. Neither he nor the team did everything precisely and tomorrow the last race of 2023 will be an uphill climb for Carlos.

“This weekend the gaps between the cars are really close, we’re all close together. So you have to do everything perfect to go first to Q2 and then to Q3. We simply didn’t do it.”

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

Sainz explained what went wrong in the last attempt, the one that should have qualified him for Q2 and which, instead, turned into a sporting nightmare.

“We came out of the pits very late for the last attempt due to a front wing problem and then I found all the traffic possible in the first two sectors. At that point I knew that the first two sectors would not be fast enough to qualify. “.

The Ferrari number 55 proved to be much more effective in the final sector, but this was not enough for Sainz to find the good lap and qualify for Q2 as his teammate, Charles Leclerc, managed to do without too many problems.

“In the third sector, however, I managed to go fast, but not enough to do a real clean lap”, concluded Sainz.