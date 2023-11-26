Volition’s original plan for Saints Row 5 was very promising, but was ultimately scrapped.

Saints Row 5 Reboot Had Mixed Reviews

Join the conversation

Last year saw the launch of Saints Row 5, a delivery that for many players did not live up to expectations. The open world video game It had a mixed reception from specialized critics and the saga’s fan base, to which was added a poor sales performance. The fifth installment was a complete reboot of the saga, but now we know that Saints Row 5 could have had a very different approach than what was shown in the final release.

Volition’s original plan for Saints Row 5 was very promising, but was ultimately scrapped

Initially, the idea was to focus on characters who had participated in previous installments of the series, such as Johnny Gat, Shaundi, Pierce, Dex y Aisha with the intention of returning to the roots of Saints Row. Volition wanted to preserve the essence of previous titles, but with a breath of fresh air that would attract new players. A balance that would have also managed to maintain the most loyal followers. The tone of Saints Row 5 would have been very similar to Saints Row 2 with some ideas borrowed from Saints Row: The Third.

The video also suggests that the game was also going to have a mission designed by community modder Mike Watsonwho passed away in 2021, which would have allowed players to kill Dex. All of this was Volition’s initial plan for the game during a good part of its development, but it was ultimately not in line with what the publisher, Deep Silver, I had in mind. This produced that the original plan was scrapped and replaced by a hard reset.

At the beginning of this year, Volition closed as part of the internal restructuring program of Deep Silver’s parent company, Embracer Group. Following the closure of Volition, Deep Silver confirmed that the development of Saints Row would be carried out by other studies.

Join the conversation