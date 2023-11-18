We’ve seen ships of all types and colors in Starfield: from some inspired by Star Wars to others that take advantage of the AI’s weaknesses during combat. We thought we had seen it all, but the revelation of a ship that recreates an F-22 Raptor fighter opened a new door: real transports.

Some players have decided that making conventional, more or less creative spaceships is too easy. And what has been the occurrence of these? Create ships shaped like royal transports that could not fly through space: an AC-130 plane, a cargo ship and finally a Christmas train.

The creations belong to u/garakudou (plane), u/HOTWHE3LS (boat) and u/79fatcat (train), all Reddit users. Both the Christmas train and the freighter are relatively easy to build, but that doesn’t mean that the second one, especially, looks very epic. But if we talk about epicness, the AC-130 takes the cake with a quite complex construction and a final result that takes your breath away.













It is important to note that u/HOTWHE3LS and u/79fatcat’s builds are from the vanilla version of the game and u/garakudou’s build has been done using mods that remove build limits. In any case, all three are very original and incredible. A new occurrence from the Bethesda community!

