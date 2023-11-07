Learn everything you need to know about Sage Mode in Naruto.

Sage Mode is one of the most powerful and difficult states to obtain in the world of Naruto. Here we will tell you who are the ninjas who have reached it.

The Naruto universe has shown, in its more than 600 manga chapters, a lot of ways to use Chakra, which is the energy that people have, to execute their jutsus. However, one of the most complicated representations of energy to use is the natural energy that is present in the environment. In addition, it can put people’s lives at risk if not used correctly.

Few ninjas in the Naruto universe have managed to master the use of natural energy, which has allowed them to access Sage Mode. And Naruto is one of these, obtaining one of the most powerful and versatile transformations of him.

However, contrary to what many people think, in Naruto there is not a single type of Sage Mode, but there are several. And we have prepared this post to tell you what they are and who has reached them.

What is Sage Mode in Naruto

Sage Mode could be defined as that state in which an individual manages to unite physical, spiritual and natural energy in a harmonious way. This state grants the person an increase in Chakra, as well as a great improvement in his physical qualities.

But that’s not all, because the users who They reach Sage Mode and are also capable of using “Senjutsu.” or “Sage Techniques”, which is a large catalog of skills and jutsus with natural energy.

Furthermore, generally Sage Mode also has visual representationsince users acquire some characteristic features, such as marks on the face, for example, as well as changes in the eyes.

The Sage Mode It is one of the most powerful transformations and it requires a lot of effort and work. In fact, not everyone who tries to master this state manages to do so perfectly, resulting in imperfect forms.

For a person to access Sage Mode, they must undergo tough training where they will learn to use and manipulate natural energy. In the world of Naruto three wise regions are known, which are Mount Myoboku, where toads live; Ryuchi Snake Cave; and Shikkotsu Forest, where Queen Katsuyu lives.

All types of Sage Mode that exist

As we have mentioned, There are different types of Sage Modewhich have been featured in the Naruto story.

But there are not only Sage Modes that can be mastered in some of the wise regionsbut there are also others that require the combination of the Six Paths Chakra.

Toad Sage Mode

Firstly, we have the toads’ Sage Mode, which is probably the most popular of all. This state can be learned at Mount Myoboku after undergoing hard training to master natural energy.

The Sage Mode of toads can be quite dangerous, because when natural energy is not well managed, students may end up becoming statues of frogs.

The first known user of Toad Sage Mode was Jiraiya, although this could only use an imperfect state. The toad hermit could only access this state with the help of the Two Great Toad Sages, Fukasaku and Shima.

Some time later, Naruto visited Mount Myoboku to train in the use of natural energy and, In the end, he managed to access the perfect Sage Mode. This was characterized by painting the contour of the eyes orange. And with this transformation he faced the Paths of Pain, after the destruction of Konoha.

During the Fourth Ninja War It was confirmed that Minato Namikaze had also mastered perfect Sage Modeat some point in your life.

Snake Sage Mode

There is also the Sage Mode of snakes, which can be learned by visiting Ryuchi Cave and training with the Great White Snake. However, very few people have managed to master this state.

The first user to be introduced in the Naruto series and who had mastered the Sage Mode of the snakes was Kabuto. She did this after modifying his body and visiting the Serpent Sage. But that’s not all, because this ninja went one step further, because thanks to Jugo’s skills and his ability to passively absorb natural energy, he managed to unlock this state more easily.

In the Boruto series, It has been made clear that Mitsuki is also capable of accessing Sage Mode of snakes, although more details of how and when he managed to master this state are unknown.

Modo Sabio de Hashirama Senju

During the events of the Fourth Ninja War, Hashirama Senju showed that he had also mastered Sage Mode. However, no details are known about how or when he achieved it, although it is presumed that he learned it when training in the Shikkotsu Forest, but this is speculation.

Hashirama’s Sage Mode manifests itself with black marks around the eyes, as well as on the forehead. Obviously, it grants you all the benefits of this state of balance with natural energy, such as Senjutsu.

Sage Mode combined with Kurama Mode

Naruto has proven to be a great shinobi. An example of this was Combine Sage Mode with your Tailed Beast Mode.

After his training with Killer Bee, Naruto learned to use Kurama’s Chakra to access a new transformation. And later, in the middle of the Fourth Ninja War, he accessed his Sage Mode while he had his synchronization with the Kyubi.

This way, obtained Sage Mode combined with Kurama Mode. His physical characteristics are the same as his synchronization with the Kyubi, since his entire body is covered in its Chakra, but the contour of his eyes is painted like the Sage Mode and also the change in his pupils.

Six Paths Sage Mode

In the final stretch of the Ninja War, Naruto manages to access the Sage Mode of the Six Paths, after receiving Chakra from Hagoromo Otsutsukithe Sage of the Six Paths.

This is an extremely powerful state, although it does not present many changes to the character. In fact, the only notable change is that the color of his eyes turns orange, while the pupils acquire the shape of a cross, which is characteristic of Sage Mode combined with Kurama Mode. Although the eye contour is not pigmented.

