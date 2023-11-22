We shouldn’t mince words: at Top Gear they occasionally took a risk. Over the years we have seen the various presenters drive on the most dangerous roads, at the highest speeds and in the worst conditions. Secretly it might even have been one of the reasons why the program became so popular, but now it also appears to be its death blow.

10 million compensation

The British public broadcaster BBC has announced that it will no longer resume filming Top Gear. These were stopped at the end of last year after one of the presenters, Freddie Flintoff, was seriously injured in an accident. Allegedly he went over on the test track with a Morgan Super 3 and if you know that model a little, you know that you would rather not go over with that. The former cricketer was left with facial scars and the crash compromised the safety of the Top Gear filming. The BBC eventually paid Flintoff compensation of more than 10 million euros.

However, it does not stop there, because in the aftermath of the accident the BBC has now officially announced that Top Gear will be canceled. The broadcaster does add the mention “for the near future”, which leaves the door ajar to ever picking up the thread again. In any case, there is little chance that this would be with the current trio, because you can no longer count on Flintoff’s return. However, it would not be the first time that the program has had different presenters because in recent years we have already seen comedian Chris Evans and Friends actor Matt LeBlanc come and go… And even the iconic Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May were not the first: before they joined in 2002, the program had already existed since 1977.