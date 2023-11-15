Bag of cocaine at the White House

Cocaine in the White House, the photo released by the FBI. Confirmation of the discovery

On the bag of cocaine found at White House there are no longer just rumors chasing each other but a real investigation is underway. There he confirms of the actual discovery of the drugs last July came through a photo taken by the FBI. A tiny cellophane bag, the size of an inch (2.5 cm) by an inch, resting – writes the Daily Mail – on the shelf of locker number 50, a few steps from the west entrance of the West Wing, the building in where they are located rooms of power (including the Oval Room) at the White House. Photos taken by the FBI and made public through the Freedom of information act, a system with which it is possible in the USA request the dissemination of documents that would otherwise remain reserved.



The Daily Mail revealed that the list of those who could have left the cocaine had been reduced by the FBI investigation to 500 names. Too many. The culprit, according to investigators, could be a participant of one of the guided tours for tourists of the Presidential Building, as the West Wing staff has its own safety locker, where you can leave your personal belongings, in another point of the building. However, the executive entrance to the West Wing is regularly used by vice president it’s yes many officials, including politicians, of the White House. And nothing excludes that one of them could have left the sachet there, precisely knowing that in this way it would not have been caught on camera of video surveillance.

