(Adnkronos) – “Thanks to the podcast, all those approaching treatment have the comfort of knowing that they are not alone”. Gemma Saccomanni, Senior Director Public Affairs Gilead Sciences, said this on the sidelines of the presentation event of the second edition of the podcast ‘The road ahead’, which collects the voice and thoughts of those who have faced haematological cancer. The podcast, promoted by Gilead Sciences and created by Chora Media, this year tells the stories of Franca, Enrico and Gabriella, who underwent CAR-T therapy (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell therapies).