The former Azzurri coach: “You can’t ask for much more from Spalletti, but in the second half we stopped pressing and I’m sure he’ll work on it. Don’t play for a draw on Tuesday.”

First obstacle overcome, and it wasn’t something to be taken for granted considering the previous ones. Italy beats North Macedonia and guarantees two useful results out of three for Monday’s match against Ukraine. The European Championship is a little closer, in short. Even if it is certainly not the case to get excited or, even worse, to delude oneself (always in light of what has happened in the past). Arrigo Sacchi, an attentive observer of Italy’s affairs, analyzes the match, explains tactical details and tries to grasp positive ideas in view of the decisive test.