The Bianconeri and Nerazzurri have shown more continuity than their rivals: so the Italian derby can already be a championship challenge

It is still early to say that the fight for the Scudetto is limited to the duel between Inter and Juve, but there are many clues in this sense. Games are almost always decided between March and April, when international competitions come into full swing and can take away energy, but the Nerazzurri and Bianconeri, so far, have demonstrated a continuity of performance that makes them preferable to other rivals, who are often victims of incomprehensible stumbles and lack of attention. Furthermore, compared to Inter, Juve has the advantage of not playing in cup competitions: this allows Allegri to work with his group throughout the week, avoiding long and stressful journeys. On November 26th, when the championship resumes after the break for national team commitments (by the way: go Italy!), there will be a direct clash in Turin which will not yet tell the whole truth, but will at least direct the judgement.