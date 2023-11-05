The analysis of the former Rossoneri coach: “If things go well with Udinese and PSG, we can think about a development in the next few months. Otherwise we will have to think about what went wrong”

During the course of a season there are moments that suddenly become important just when one least expects it. This is the case of Milan. First the championship match against Udinese and then the very difficult Champions League match at San Siro against Paris Saint Germain. The future depends on these two matches, there’s no point in beating around the bush: if they go well, then we can think about a certain development in the coming months; if, however, they go wrong, we will need to think about what went wrong.