Suara.com – An earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude rocked Sabu Raijua Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), on Thursday (11/5/2023) at 02.02 WIB. The earthquake occurred to the southwest of Sabu Raijua.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) stated that the earthquake coordinates were at 12.03 south latitude (LS), 121.62 east longitude (BT) with a depth of 10 kilometers.

“Meanwhile, the epicenter of the earthquake was 165 km southwest of Sabu Raijua Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT),” wrote BMKG.

Furthermore, BMKG informed that the earthquake did not have the potential for a tsunami.

Even though there is no potential for a tsunami, BMKG urges the public to be careful about possible aftershocks.