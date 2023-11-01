Gino Sabatini, President of the Marche Chamber of Commerce

Sabatini elected to the Forum of the Adriatic and Ionian Chambers to relaunch the economic policy of the European Union

Gino Sabatini, President of the Marche Chamber of Commerce, was appointed in Budva in MontenegroPresident of the Forum of the Adriatic and Ionian Chambers of Commerce, a transnational, non-profit network that unites the chamber bodies belonging to the countries of the Adriatic-Ionian Region: Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia.



The Forum, recognized by the EU Council as a European Macroregional Strategy (EUSAIR) like the Baltic and Danube Regions, supports supranational bodies in supporting economic policies. “It is a precious opportunity for an organization like ours to be able to be an active part in a process of accompanying these economic communities within the EU, it is a duty and brings benefits for everyone: opportunities arise from collaboration for everyone, bonds are strengthened, between businesses and territories”, Sabatini said.

“Centre, materialize and involve” will be the key words of the Marche presidency which will work on the one hand for the growth of relationships between systems: institutional, entrepreneurial (there are around 4 million businesses in the area), training, on the other for a green growth (ecological and digital transition of the circular economy, green tourism, marine biodiversity) and connections, which means technological transfer, maritime transport, intermodal hinterland connections, energy networks, nautical.

Among the joint pilot projects is the one called Western-BALKANship financed by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Adriatico Ionica initiative, and involves the Forum and UniAdrion to provide 50 curricular internships (lasting 3 months) for students in the area. The internships will be organized along the lines of the Erasmus+ model. Students of the universities involved will be able to choose from a list of selected companies and carry out an internship lasting 3 months.

