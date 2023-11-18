In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Discover the MINIS FORUM UM690 Mini PC, a colossus of power in a tiny size, now at an unbeatable price of 579.99 euros. This Black Friday, get ready to experience high-end performance in a device that redefines efficiency and compactness.

Imagine having all the power of a desktop PC in a device that fits in the palm of your hand. That’s what Mini PCs offer, and now, with the Mini PC MINIS FORUM UM690this experience is elevated to a new level.

Ideal for gaming, graphic design, or simply more efficient use of space, these compact devices are revolutionizing the way we work and play. The Mini PC MINIS FORUM UM690available for only 579 euros during Amazon’s Black Friday, is a marvel of technology.

MINIS FORUM UM690 for 579 euros

Desktop power in a compact form factor

Equipped with a AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor with 8 cores and 16 threadsand with speeds up to 4.9 GHzthis Mini PC promises exceptional performance in a surprisingly small size.

Performance is key in the UM690. with his 6nm technology and Zen 3+ architecture, this Mini PC offers fast and efficient response speed for multitasking while maintaining low power consumption. This makes it ideal for both intense gaming and 3D rendering and graphic design applications.

Next-generation memory and storage

Con 32 GB of DDR5 RAM in dual channel and the possibility of expansion up to 64 GB, the UM690 is on par with the most powerful desktop computers. His 512 GB M.2 2280 PCIe4.0 SSD ensures fast and efficient storage, and still offers the possibility of mounting an additional SATA SSD or HDD.

Don’t be fooled by its size: this Mini PC is a powerhouse. Equipped with a GPU AMD Radeon 680Mthe UM690 handles gaming, web browsing, and school or business tasks with impressive ease.

Connectivity and superiority on all fronts

He advanced USB4 port The UM690 supports up to 8K 60Hz display and up to 40Gbps transmission speed, compatible with DisplayPort. Furthermore, its connectivity is exceptional, with two HDMI portsand USB 3.2 type C port, four USB 3.2 type A portsand more, ensuring that you will always be connected.

The UM690 not only excels in performance and design, but also in connectivity. With Ethernet of 2.5 Gigabit, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and multiple port options, this Mini PC guarantees that you will have all the necessary connections for any task. His 24/7 technical support It is an added value that provides peace of mind.

The MINIS FORUM UM690 Mini PC redefines what it means to be a Mini PC. It’s not just its compact size that impresses, but its ability to handle complex and demanding tasks with ease. This Black Friday, don’t miss the opportunity to get this miniature giant at an unprecedented price.

