Good news for all those who believed that the best time to buy a laptop is Black Friday, and that is that you will not have to wait two more weeks to get a good PC at a bargain price, since PcComponentes is advancing many of the bargains little by little.

One of the best is now available, it is from Acer and its price is only 379 euros, which seeing everything it offers is not bad at all and leaves other competitors far behind, since for example it has a very good Ryzen 5 processor.

It doesn’t stop there: it has 1TB SSD storage, which is much more than you would have in any other alternative. We must not lose sight of the fact that An SSD of that capacity already has a price of more than 100 euros.

The bad news is that there are limited units, so the best thing you can do is hurry up and add this model to your cart as soon as possible.

In addition to having good storage capacity and a mid-range processor, the screen is 15.6″when the usual thing for cheaper laptops is that they stay at 13.3″. That gives you plenty of room and comfort to work or study on it.

The weight is not disproportionately high, although due to its size it is higher than other ultrabooks. It is 1.74 kg, which is not bad at all and that you can carry in your backpack without any problems wherever you go.

Screen: 15.6″ Screen resolution: Full HD Weight: 1.74 kg Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U RAM: 8GB DDR5 Storage: 1TB PCIe SSD Operating system: no OS

As you can see from its specifications, some details must be noted, such as that the RAM is DDR5 and not DDR4 as is usual in affordable models.

It does have an important drawback that it also shares with other similar models, and that is that it does not have a pre-installed operating system, that is, if you want Windows 11 you will have to install it yourself. Fortunately it is not complicated and with a pendrive you can do it in a very short time.

Shipping is free and returns are also free if necessary, and also fast.. One of the things that PcComponentes users praise most is precisely the speed with which they receive their orders anywhere in Spain.

