Will Taylor Swift have a cameo in Deadpool 3? Actor Ryan Reynolds talks about one of the biggest rumors associated with Marvel Studios.

Ryan Reynolds has spoken about Taylor Swift in Deadpool 3. In the next installment of the Merc with a Mouth, there is a wave of rumors about possible cameos. That includes the presence of the famous American singer. The actor who plays Wade Wilson, when asked about this rumor, responded with humor during an interview with the Vancouver Sun. He said he had “heard the idea” and “loved the hype.” In fact, he hinted that “there will be many surprises to be revealed on July 26.”

Although There has been no official confirmation from Marvel Studios about Taylor Swift’s participation in Deadpool 3, the rumors persist. The singer’s connection to Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, as well as her presence at events with key figures in the film, has fueled these speculations. However, so far there are no concrete signs of its appearance.

Dazzler is the most coherent and interesting rumor

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have theorized about the role Taylor Swift could play. Some have pointed to the possibility of her embodying the mutant character known as Dazzler, whose powers are shown through music. Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy was also asked about this topic in a previous interview. However, he did not offer specific details in this regard. Of course, there are many rumors… But nothing concrete!

And Marvel Studios plans its premiere for next July 26, 2024. Despite rumors, Taylor Swift's participation in Ryan Reynolds' film remains an enigma until more details about the cast and appearances are officially confirmed.

Fuente: Vancouver Sun