Under the direction of Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 confirms its release window in theaters with the help of its protagonist, Ryan Reynolds.

This morning we woke up to great news when we learned that the actors’ strike has been called off by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), which means that filming will resume shortly of highly anticipated productions such as Deadpool 3.

Although the Marvel team wants to resume filming immediately to be able to bring the movie to theaters as soon as possible, there are still doubts about whether they will be able to meet the schedule and release Deadpool 3 when it was scheduled, that is, on May 1, 2024.

However, as many already feared, It seems that the new installment of Deadpool there will be a slight delay in cinemasas the star of the franchise himself advances.

Deadpool 3 lands in theaters next summer, says Ryan Reynolds

As collected Discussing Filmthe great protagonist of the saga, Ryan Reynolds, has confirmed the release window of the next Deadpool movie.

Although there is still no release date as such, according to the actor, Deadpool 3 Its theatrical release window is scheduled for summer 2024..

This implies that either there is a slight delay of just over a month, or things can be delayed until September, in the last days of summer. It all depends on how production progresses by then.

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

At the moment it is known that, before the actors strikethe filming of Deadpool 3 took 50% of the process completedso the rest of the recording shouldn’t take too long depending on when production resumes.

Then there would be post-production to introduce all the digital effects, which could take several months of work. If they put their efforts, it is quite likely that they will reach the release window provided by Ryan Reynolds and things will not be delayed any longer.

In the absence of knowing an official date, Deadpool 3 opens in movie theaters sometime next summer 2024. Do you want to see the new film from the Cinematographic Universe of Marvel?