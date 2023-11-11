The actor has confirmed the day on which the mercenary with a mouth movie will hit theaters in 2024.

There have been several months of struggle and after a long resistance and continuous negotiations, the Hollywood actors’ strike is finally over and with it the uncertainty about many of the projects that are going to be released in 2024 and that were completely paralyzed, such as the third Deadpool movie.

But after the end of the strike, social networks have been filled with behind-the-scenes videos, photos from filming and big announcements of new things that were completely paralyzed by it. And among them, Ryan Reynolds has finally been able to confirm the long-awaited new release date for Deadpool 3.

Well, if a few days ago he assured that the film was going to hit theaters in 2024, now he has given the exact day, July 26, 2024. Which he announced with the now iconic photo of Deadpool and Wolverine dressed in comic book costumes and a photo in which Shawn Levy, the director, Reynolds and Hugh Jackman can be seen hugging.

And in case the announcement of the film’s protagonist was not understood very well, since he has used several emoticons, Levy himself has shared the publication on his Instagram ensuring that “dreams come true on July 26, 2024”several months after the original release date of Deadpool 3 which was expected to arrive in May of the same year.

“An Army of Geeks” has worked on the film

Before the actors’ strike began, the producers of Deadpool 3 had the opportunity to bring to light lFirst image of Hugh Jackman dressed in the classic Wolverine suit in the comics, yellow and blue. A surprise that caused a stir among X-Men fans who had been waiting for this moment for years.

“We did multiple, multiple, multiple tests to make sure the suit was right,” Shawn Levy said in an interview, “tIt also helped a lot that we are making this movie within the UCMso I have had access to an army of the geekiest Marvel geeks to be able to carry out the Deadpool 3 project.