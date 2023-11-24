Under the direction of Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 opens in theaters on July 26, 2024 and its protagonists are already back on the filming set.

There is no doubt that at this time the movie most anticipated of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by the majority of fans is Deadpool 3 since, not only does it represent the official inclusion of Ryan Reynolds to this extensive saga of films and series, but will also feature the return of Hugh Jackman in the role of Wolverine.

Although the project has been paralyzed by the recent strike of scriptwriters and actors, now that the unions have reached an agreement, it is a matter of time before everything returns to normal and all productions resume.

Not long ago we saw Hugh Jackman drop that the resumption of filming of the film is imminent, and now the thing has been confirmed through Wendy Jacobsonone of the executives of Marvel Studios.

Through his Instagram account, Jacobson has confirmed that the filming of Deadpool 3 has resumed with its main starsas you can see in the post above these lines.

“This Thanksgiving, I’m grateful for the gifts of being back at work and watching the sun rise today. Speaking of gifts, these icons return to the big screen. July 26, 2024,” she comments on the post .

Deadpool 3, the only Marvel film production that arrives in 2024

Despite the stoppage caused by the strike, the film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman has the privilege of being the only UCM feature film that will land in theaters next yearsince the rest of the projects have been postponed until at least 2025.

This is because the directors of Marvel Studios have chosen to give the scripts of (almost) all of their productions a facelift because the results on screen are not what they expected.

The question is whether these changes are going to improve the next MCU films and series or, on the contrary, they are going to (supposedly) end up sinking them. But it will still take us a long time to find out.

Meanwhile, Deadpool 3 opens in movie theaters on July 26, 2023. Do you want to see the mercenary with the mouth together now? Wolverine in the next Marvel movie?