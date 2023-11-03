Universal Pictures has revealed the first trailer for THE SPECIALIST, a new action thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, and inspired by the life of its director David Leitch.

The specialist is inspired by the real life of stuntman and director David Leitch, director of hits like Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atómica y Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw and producer of John Wick (To Kill Another Day), Nobody and Silent Night, his most personal film to date. The film is a fun new high-level action thriller, and a love letter to action movies and the team of sometimes underrated people who make them.

The film is based on the series The Fall Guy (Danger Profession), which aired from 1981 to 1986, which follows a Hollywood stuntman who works as a bounty hunter when he doesn’t have a job in the film world. The series starred Lee Majors, Douglas Barr and Heather Thomas; and it had 5 seasons that added up to a total of 113 episodes.

As for the trailer, it’s great that they used the song You Give Love A Bad Name by Bon Jovi! and the tone reminded me a lot of Bullet Train, a movie that entertained me a lot. But what is clear is that the success of the film will depend on the chemistry that Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt have, something that can be very good from what is hinted at in the trailer.

You can see it below

Synopsis:

Ryan Gosling plays stuntman Colt Seavers, and like everyone in the stunt community, he flies, gets shot, crashes, jumps out of windows, and falls from the most extreme heights, all for our entertainment. And now, after an accident that nearly ends his career, this working-class hero must track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy, and try to win back the love of his life while he continues to do the trick. work of him. What could go well?

Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land, Drive) plays Colt Seavers, a stuntman marked by a thousand battles, who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on his physical and mental health, returns to be hired when the star of a big-budget studio movie, directed by his ex, Jody Moreno, played by Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, The Quiet Place films, No Man’s Land: Sicario), disappears.

As the film’s ruthless producer (Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham; Ted Lasso) maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder (Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Bullet Train) a secret from the studio and the media ), Colt performs the film’s most outlandish action scenes as he tries (with limited success) to win back Jody’s favor. But as the mystery surrounding the missing star grows, Colt will find himself caught up in a sinister criminal plot that will bring him to the brink of a fall more dangerous than any movie scene.

Inspired by the hit 1980s television series, THE SPECIALIST also stars Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise) and Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything, Everywhere).

Based on a script by Hobbs & Shaw writer Drew Pearce, THE SPECIALIST is produced by Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Nobody, Atomic) and David Leitch for their company 87North, and by Ryan Gosling and Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs and executive producer of the upcoming series Ripley) for Entertainment 360. The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Geoff Shaevitz of Entertainment 360 and the creator of the original television series The Fall Guy, Glen A. Larson.

THE SPECIALIST premieres in Spain on March 1, 2024, exclusively in theaters.

What did you think of the trailer? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.