loading…

Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office refuses to call Hamas a terrorist. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office refuses to name Palestinian resistance groups; Hamas, as a terrorist organization.

This was a response after Ivan Melnikov, Vice President of the Russian Branch of the International Committee for the Defense of Human Rights, appealed to Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov to declare the militant group in Gaza a terrorist organization following the October 7 attack on Israel.

According to the online newspaper Mash, the Prosecutor General’s Office explained its decision by noting that no criminal case had ever been launched on Russian territory against any Hamas member.

“This means it would be wrong to recognize the Palestinian movement as terrorists,” officials at the Attorney General’s Office told the media, quoted by RT, Saturday (4/11/2023).

Previously, Melnikov sent an official request to Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, demanding that Hamas be designated a terrorist organization. Melnikov was referring to the killing of at least 900 civilians by Hamas, including Russians, and the taking of a large number of hostages of all ages when it launched an attack on Israel last October 7.

While not officially calling Hamas a terrorist movement, Russia condemned the October 7 attack, which left more than 1,400 Israelis dead. Russian President Vladimir Putin described the incident as a “terrorist attack”.

At the same time, Moscow criticized Israel’s retaliatory air strikes on Gaza, which have so far killed more than 9,000 people, according to Palestinian officials.

“The terrible events currently taking place in Gaza cannot be justified on any grounds,” Putin said, arguing that Israel’s actions in the Palestinian territory had fueled the conflict.

Moscow has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in Gaza and stressed the importance of maintaining contact with both sides in the hope of finding a just and peaceful solution to this decades-old problem.

Putin is also among those who consistently support a two-state solution based on the UN Security Council decision.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, meanwhile, stressed that instability in the region cannot be resolved without the creation of a Palestinian state through negotiations. “Until then, there will always be threats to Israel,” he said.

(but)