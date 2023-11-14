loading…

A soldier walks near an Israeli tank driving along the Lebanese border. Photo/AP

MOSCOW – The United States (US) called on Israel to accelerate its operations in the Gaza Strip behind closed doors because it could have a negative impact on President Joe Biden’s re-election efforts if the war prolongs.

This statement was revealed by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) on Monday (11/13/2023).

“But in reality, America is having very different conversations behind closed doors with Israeli leaders. “Israel is encouraged to speed up the operation so that it is not delayed, because this will have a negative impact on Biden’s position in the election,” said the SVR statement as reported by Sputnik.

“The US has succeeded in getting support from the UK and Germany in promoting operations to crush the Palestinian Hamas movement despite the increasing death toll among the population of the Gaza Strip,” said SVR.

Meanwhile, Israel supports US President Joe Biden’s inclusion of humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip in the $106 billion security support package for Israel and Ukraine presented in October, but the aid package must meet “specific” criteria.

This was reported by The Times of Israel newspaper, citing several sources.

A senior Israeli official told the newspaper that the Israeli state expects Gaza aid to be differentiated between short-term aid and emergency aid that must be coordinated with Israel.

The package may include funding to rebuild the Gaza Strip after the conflict, according to the report.

The aid may also involve funds to strengthen Egypt’s border with the Gaza Strip to ensure that the enclave is not re-militarized after the war.

This is the first time Israel has voiced its stance on the possibility of including Gaza in Washington’s aid package.

