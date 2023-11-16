loading…

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov. Photo/rt

MOSCOW – The United States (US) does not want to limit Israel’s military actions against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Sergey Lavrov explained this in an exclusive interview with RT on Wednesday (15/11/2023).

When asked to comment on why he believed the US vetoed Russia’s UN resolution seeking to end hostilities in the Palestinian territories, Lavrov said Washington was “very ideological.”

“Anything coming from Russia is considered an act of hostility… But in substance and practice, Washington does not want to tie Israel’s hands,” he said.

Lavrov pointed out that such an approach was successfully implemented in West Jerusalem.

He added that the US was trying to persuade Israel to be “a little flexible” in providing humanitarian aid to hospitals in the besieged enclave, as well as allowing foreigners out.

“But the main reason, I believe, is that Washington does not want to stop (them) in a way that Israel does not like,” Lavrov said.

The first Russian-sponsored resolution on the Middle East crisis, which came after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, called for an immediate ceasefire and condemned all acts of terrorism.

However, the document, proposed about a week after hostilities began, was blocked by the United States, Britain, France, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and Japan.